A total of 1,840 pounds of garbage was taken to the landfill after a recent cleanup of the Douglas County portion of the Apple Capital Recreation Loop Trail.
Douglas County Solid Waste began inventory and remediation of homeless encampments and illegal dumps along the trail in February, according to a news release from county Records and Risk Manager Jordyn Giulio. The second phase, involving the cleanup and mitigation of those sites, began in April.
“We had six workers on the project — three from Douglas County Solid Waste and three from Eastmont Metro Parks — and we were able to clean up 10 abandoned camps in one day,” Director of Solid Waste Becci Piepel said. “From what we have seen, this has taken a few years to accumulate. Different agencies clean up their property periodically, but the camps just move from one property owner to the next, leaving a massive amount of garbage behind.”
She also thanked Community Development, the Women’s Resource Center, Catholic Charities, the state Department of Transportation, Action Health Partners and the city of East Wenatchee for their involvement in tackling the issue.
Piepel said they’ve been working on the project since September, when they did a shoreline tour with the Chelan County PUD, DOT, Douglas County commissioners, state Department of Natural Resources and the Chelan-Douglas Health District.
“We have started noticing more and more camps coming and going along the Loop Trail in East Wenatchee,” she said. “The massive amount of garbage and waste left behind was becoming difficult for multiple agencies to handle without coordination.”
According to Giulio’s news release, Douglas County Solid Waste has been awarded $45,000 from the Department of Ecology’s Local Solid Waste Financial Assistance Grant for continued remediation efforts.
Piepel said the next focus will be cleaning up the remaining abandoned sites and then turning to the active sites. They estimate there are at least 15 camps.
Once areas are cleaned up, they will be patrolling more frequently and giving notice to people that they aren’t allowed to camp there, Piepel said.
“There are many reasons why this is necessary,” she said. “The devastation to the environment, waterways, river banks, natural surroundings and the Columbia River. The health reasons due to the garbage, human waste, drug paraphernalia, weapons and unsanitary living situations. Not least of all, the safety for all concerned.”