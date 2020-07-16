WATERVILLE — The Douglas County Water Conservancy Board will meet at 4 p.m. Monday via conference call.
In-person meetings are canceled for July due to COVID-19 concerns.
For more information, call 745-9160.
WATERVILLE — The Douglas County Water Conservancy Board will meet at 4 p.m. Monday via conference call.
In-person meetings are canceled for July due to COVID-19 concerns.
For more information, call 745-9160.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription