The Waterville High School class of 2020 didn’t walk down the aisle of the gym to receive their diplomas, or sit with classmates in their caps and gowns to hear graduation speeches.
They didn’t gather at the back of the gym to throw their caps in the air, and they didn’t tearfully hug one another and family members outside the gym. They didn’t return home to graduation parties with extended family and friends.
COVID-19 restrictions made all those graduation staples impossible. Yet what they experienced Friday wasn’t less, just different.
They picked up their diplomas one by one on a stage set up behind the school, and then they formed a car caravan that drove through town, passing by signs of encouragement and cheers from supporters.
They witnessed a virtual graduation ceremony that was as close to the real thing as one could imagine, and afterward they enjoyed a fireworks show celebrating their accomplishments.
In her address, valedictorian Sarah Mullen talked about many of the difficult things this class had been through. They were born shortly after the 9/11 attacks, experienced the 2008 stock market crash while in primary school, missed their eighth grade promotion due to a bomb threat at the school and then spent the last months of their senior year practicing social distancing.
“We have been through tough times, but we are even tougher,” Mullen said.
During the ceremony, a photo collage of each graduate receiving his or her diploma was shown. The collage included quotes from parents congratulating their children.
Another photo collage showed the graduates turning their tassels and tossing their caps in the air one by one.
There was also the traditional slideshow showing glimpses of each graduate’s growing up years. The ceremony finished with a slideshow of photos taken of the class on field trips, activities and sports since primary school.
Riley Voie gave the salutatorian address.
“Thank you for not letting us be forgotten,” he said.
Voie’s family was one of many lined up on Locust Street to cheer on the caravan.
His grandmother, Shirley Dewitz, was touched by all the work the school put into honoring the 2020 graduates.
“The kids will forever remember this,” she said. “It’s pretty neat to live in a town that can do this.”