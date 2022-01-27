On Jan. 19 the North Central Educational Service District (NCESD) announced Cathi Nelson as the newest member of its Board of Directors.
Mrs. Nelson will represent District 3, which includes Brewster, Bridgeport, Coulee-Hartline, Grand Coulee Dam, Mansfield, Nesplelem, Orondo, Palisades, Pateros, Methow Valley, and Waterville school districts. She replaces Ed Daling, who resigned after serving on the board for the past 29 years.
Nelson has a significant background in education, which includes 26 years at Waterville School District. Before coming to Waterville, she served as a paraprofessional and a teacher in Monroe and as a teacher in Snohomish. Upon reaching Waterville, she served as an elementary school teacher, the principal of our elementary school, and as our school district’s superintendent. Mrs. Nelson retired in 2018.
Nelson expressed her pleasure in being elected to the new position.
“I’m excited about serving on the NCESD Board,” stated Nelson.
Mrs. Nelson is looking forward to finding ways to help the NCESD and our school districts to continue to improve but expressed her belief that she needs to at least attend her first board meeting on January 26 before she determines how she can best help make her initial positive impacts to help our area’s schools and children in her newest capacity.
