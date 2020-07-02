The Mansfield School Board is looking for a new member following the resignation of Jesse Shafer.
Shafer represented District 3, which covers the incorporated part of town north and northeast of Douglas Street and east of Mansfield Boulevard. The school board accepted his resignation at its June 23 meeting.
In an interview, Shafer said he was concerned about not having enough time to commit to the board. He has two children in school and also works for the town, serves in the fire department and sits on the fair board.
“I thought I was going to be able to do the fair board and the school board,” he said, adding, “Mansfield School, in general, is on a very great track. The staff and leadership are excellent. It is a well-oiled machine.”
The school district is hoping to fill the position before the upcoming school year. Deadline for applications is July 10.
Those interested should submit a letter to the school district including their address, phone number and a brief statement of qualifications. For more information, email Superintendent Mike Messenger at mmessenger@mansfield.wednet.edu.