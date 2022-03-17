Mansfield School District announced Bruce Todd will be their next superintendent. He will begin his new position July 1, replacing Mike Messenger who previously announced his retirement at after the current school year.
According to the press release, Mr. Todd has 28 years of experience in education. He began as a Health and Fitness teacher at Bridgeport High School in 1994. In 1997 he moved to Odessa High School where he taught the same subject as well as Social Studies. In 2010, Mr. Todd became the K-12 Administrative Intern for Odessa School District. He then gained experience as an athletic administrator, first in 2014 as the Junior High and High School Athletic Director for Odessa/Harrington Cooperative. In 2017, he moved to his current position as the Athletic Director for Odessa School District.
“Todd brings excellent experience to Mansfield School District. His passion for small-town communities and Eastern Washington shine through and we look forward to his leadership in our district,” said Mansfield School Board Chair Cory Moore.
Mr. Todd has a bachelor’s degree in education from Eastern Washington University and a Master’s of Education from Heritage University. He will begin the process of earning his superintendent credentials through Washington State University. His enthusiasm for his new position and small-town education in general clearly comes through when he speaks.
“Having lived and worked in rural Eastern Washington my entire life, I have come to value the opportunities small-town schools provide students. The more well-rounded the individual, the better the opportunity for success,” said Mr. Todd.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone
What an amazing year for World's Best! This competition has never been as competitive as it was for 2021!
The community known competition saw more than 13,000 nominations in round 1 which made up more than 2,300 businesses, people, and places across our community.