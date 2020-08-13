NCW — Forty-two Douglas County students were among the recipients of $734,852 in scholarships recently awarded by the Community Foundation of NCW.
In total, 204 students across North Central Washington received scholarships in the foundation’s largest award distribution to date.
The foundation manages over 110 scholarships established by individuals, families and businesses. Each is unique, with varying criteria set by the donor.
“We have scholarship opportunities for all types of students,” said Julie Mott, the foundation’s scholarship program specialist, in a news release. “Some support students going into a specific field, some support students who have overcome obstacles, others support students who demonstrate exceptional character and community service. Most of our scholarships want to help students who have significant financial need.”
Over 250 volunteers serving on scholarships committees reviewed 3,277 applications this year.
“Our volunteers do an amazing service to the foundation and these students, as they read dozens or sometimes hundreds of applications and thoughtfully determine the award finalist,” Mott said. “We are so grateful for their time and commitment to help our local students.”
Here are the Douglas County recipients.
East Wenatchee
- Cesar Bedolla-Hurtado
- Jacob Bendley
- Drew Bergan
- Ashley Cline
- Amber Crocker
- Lucero Cuevas
- Pablo Gomez
- Karina Gonzalez
- Jessica Guterrez Elias
- Joshua Hammond
- Zachary Hammond
- Emily Hardie
- Ashlyn Hill
- Michael Kenny
- Tenoch Mandujano
- Jayden McCarrell
- Audrey Millard
- Aisha Mondragon
- Alexis Moreno
- Jaqueline Ramirez
- Savannah Rasberry
- Colton Rush
- Tess Sparks
- Jizelle Torres Bazan
- Jessie Weber
- Coleman Wurl
- Megan Lindell
Orondo
- Claire McCray
- Nayeli Saldana
- Janeli Sanchez
Waterville
- Anthony Bron
- Jennifer Canpi Landa
- Yesenia Garnica
- Gannon Gormley
- Braxton Jessup
- Tristen Marden
- Hailey Moreno
- Sarah Mullen
- Mauricio Negrete
- Allison Tollackson
- Adolfo Vela
- Riley Voie