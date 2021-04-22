Waterville's menu for April 26-April 29
Monday: Breakfast: French toast, fruit, juice, milk. Lunch: Corn dogs, string cheese, fruit, veggies, milk.
Tuesday: Breakfast: Breakfast omelet, fruit, juice, milk. Lunch: Spaghetti, garlic bread, veggies, fruit, milk.
Wednesday: Breakfast: Bagels, fruit, juice, milk. Lunch: Bean and cheese burrito, string cheese, veggies, fruit, milk.
Thursday: Breakfast: Cereal, fruit, juice, milk. Lunch: Pizza, veggies, fruit, milk.
Menus are subject to change without notice.