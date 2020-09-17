Waterville's menu for Sept. 21-24

Monday: Breakfast will be breakfast burrito, fruit, juice and milk; lunch will be chicken taco, veggies, fruit and milk.

Tuesday: Breakfast will be pancakes, fruit, juice and milk; lunch will be mac n cheese, lil smokies, veggies, fruit and milk.

Wednesday: Breakfast will be French toast, fruit, juice and milk; lunch will be chicken nuggets, jojos, veggies, fruit and milk.

Thursday: Breakfast will be cereal, fruit, juice and milk; lunch will be pepperoni pizza, veggies, fruit and milk.

Menus are subject to change without notice.

Join the online forum