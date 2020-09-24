Waterville's menu for Sept. 28 to Oct. 1
Monday: Breakfast will be breakfast on a stick, fruit, juice and milk; lunch will be chicken burger, tater tots, veggies, fruit and milk.
Tuesday: Breakfast will be pancakes, fruit, juice and milk; lunch will be teriyaki dippers, rice, veggies, fruit and milk.
Wednesday: Breakfast will be breakfast sandwich, fruit, juice and milk; lunch will be corn dogs, string cheese, veggies, fruit and milk.
Thursday: Breakfast will be cereal, fruit, juice and milk; lunch will be hamburger, fries, veggies, fruit and milk.
Menus are subject to change without notice.