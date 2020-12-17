Two Waterville teachers were recipients of North Central Education Foundation (NCEF) Teacher Classroom Grants.
Art teacher Rebecca I’Anson received $300 for her “Painting in Waterville” project through the Music and Arts category of the grants, which is funded by the Woods Family Music and Arts Fund. I’Anson said she used the money to order oil paints for her advanced high school art students and watercolors for her elementary students.
“I am so excited to receive them as many of these students haven’t used items like this before,” I’Anson wrote in an email.
Waterville Wonders teacher Stacey Biram received money for personal sensory boxes for her students. These fell under the category of STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math). These funds are provided by North Cascades Bank.
According to a press release sent by the foundation, for the first time in the 11 years of the program the grants were awarded to every teacher that requested them. This was made possible by donations of organizations, businesses and individuals.
“Teachers need support now more than ever before because of COVID-19 and our donors stepped up and helped us fund every single grant,” said NCEF President Rufus Woods.
A total of 120 teachers in Douglas, Grant, Chelan and Okanogan Counties were awarded grants in the categories of Music/Art, STEAM/STEM, Literacy, and Financial Education.