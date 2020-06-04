NCW — The Washington Apple Education Foundation is awarding over $1 million in scholarships this year to 310 students, including 34 in Douglas County.
Scholarships are awarded to students whose families are involved in the tree fruit industry, on behalf of industry employers, families and supporters.
This year’s recipients also include students from Adams, Benton, Chelan, Columbia, Franklin, Grant, Kittitas, Okanogan, Walla Walla and Yakima counties, as well as Oregon’s Hood River County.
In most instances, scholarship recipients’ parents are employed in orchards and warehouses. Nearly 80% of this year’s recipients are first-generation college students.
Awards in Douglas County
- Angel Avina-Ramirez, East Wenatchee, is the recipient of the Tim & Kathy Welsh scholarship. Avina-Ramirez is a graduate of Eastmont High School. He is the son of Octavio and Maria Avina.
- Jesus Capi, Orondo, is the recipient of the Deborah Krautwurm Memorial/Payne West and Wilbur Ellis Co. scholarships. Capi is a graduate of Waterville High School. He is the son of Jesus and Maria Capi.
- Doris Carbajal, Rock Island, is the recipient of the CCM scholarship. Carbajal is a graduate of Eastmont High School. She is the daughter of Reyes and Lourdes Carbajal.
- Federico Colin Jr., Bridgeport, is the recipient of the Dennis & Lynette Bigness scholarship. Colin Jr. is a senior at Bridgeport High School. He is the son of Imelda Lugo.
- Stephanie De La Paz Cerda, East Wenatchee, is the recipient of the Gerald Doyle scholarship. De La Paz Cerda is a graduate of Eastmont High School. She is the daughter of Marta De La Paz.
- Ricardo Diaz Rodriguez, East Wenatchee, is the recipient of the Louis Van Doren Memorial scholarship. Diaz Rodriguez is a graduate of Eastmont High School. He is the son of Filemon Diaz Torres and Olivia Rodriguez Diaz.
- Jose Espinoza, East Wenatchee, is the recipient of the Mathison Family scholarship. Espinoza is a graduate of Eastmont High School. He is the son of Bertoldo Espinoza and Maricela Garcia.
- Melissa Garcia Medel, Bridgeport, is the recipient of the AgroFresh and Jerry Nolen Memorial scholarships. Garcia Medel is a graduate of Bridgeport High School. She is the daughter of Felix Garcia and Maria Isabel Medel.
- Beatriz Garibay-Vega, East Wenatchee, is the recipient of the James Foreman scholarship. Garibay-Vega is a graduate of Eastmont High School. She is the daughter of Rosendo Garibay Solorio and Marta Vega Arroyo.
- Josefina Gonzalez, East Wenatchee, is the recipient of the Thomas K. Mathison Memorial scholarship. Gonzalez is a graduate of Eastmont High School. She is the daughter of Juan and Anita Gonzalez.
- Karina Gonzalez, East Wenatchee, is the recipient of the Thomas K. Mathison Memorial scholarship. Gonzalez is a senior at Eastmont High School. She is the daughter of Juan and Anita Gonzalez.
- Nathan Holterhoff, East Wenatchee, is the recipient of the Stemilt Growers scholarship. Holterhoff is a senior at The River Academy. He is the son of Paul and Janice Holterhoff.
- Basilisa Jimenez, Orondo, is the recipient of the Bill Dewitt Memorial and Wilbur Ellis Company scholarships. Jimenez is a graduate of Waterville High School. She is the daughter of Jose Jimenez and Maria Ilda Jimenez.
- Alondra Jimenez Zavala, Bridgeport, is the recipient of the John Daniel Gebbers Memorial scholarship. Jimenez Zavala is a graduate of Bridgeport High School. She is the daughter of Juan and Francisca Jimenez.
- Tristen Marden, Orondo, is the recipient of the Fred Valentine Memorial scholarship. Marden is a senior at Waterville High School. He is the son of David and Michelle Marden.
- Beatriz Medel Martinez, Bridgeport, is the recipient of the Nordic scholarship. Medel Martinez is a graduate of Bridgeport High School. She is the daughter of Juan Medel Gonzalez and Beatriz Martinez Marquez.
- Alexis Moreno, East Wenatchee, is the recipient of the Marrian & Diane Peebles scholarship. Moreno is a senior at Eastmont High School. He is the son of Altagracia Moreno.
- Evelyn Negrete, Waterville, is the recipient of the Nordic scholarship. Negrete is a graduate of Waterville High School. She is the daughter of Alfredo Negrete and Irma Bravo.
- Odalis Nieto, East Wenatchee, is the recipient of the John Douglas scholarship. Nieto is a graduate of Eastmont High School. She is the daughter of Israel and Olga Nieto.
- Carlos Olmos, East Wenatchee, is the recipient of the Northern Fruit/Ice Lakes scholarship. Olmos is a graduate of Eastmont High School. He is the son of Carlos and Celia Olmos.
- David Olmos-Gonzalez, East Wenatchee, is the recipient of the Northern Fruit/Ice Lakes scholarship. Olmos-Gonzalez is a graduate of Eastmont High School. He is the son of Carlos and Celia Olmos.
- Tessa Orozco, Bridgeport, is the recipient of the Nordic scholarship. Orozco is a graduate of Brewster High School. She is the daughter of Gaspar and Laura Orozco.
- Daisy Ortiz-Serrato, East Wenatchee, is the recipient of the Blue Bird, Inc./Les Moser Memorial Community Service Award and Wilbur & Frankie Adams Memorial scholarships. Ortiz-Serrato is a senior at Eastmont High School. She is the daughter of Jorge and Roselia Ortiz.
- Ashley Parra, East Wenatchee, is the recipient of the Northern Fruit/Ice Lakes scholarship. Parra is a senior at Wenatchee High School. She is the daughter of Ramon Parra and Diana Barajas.
- Eric Perez, East Wenatchee, is the recipient of the Stemilt Growers scholarship. Perez is a graduate of Eastmont High School. He is the son of Artemio Perez and Maria Cristina Ramirez.
- Lizeth Perez, Bridgeport, is the recipient of the Gerald Doyle and Moss Adams scholarships. Perez is a graduate of Bridgeport High School. She is the daughter of Jose Perez and Elia Bucio.
- Janeli Sanchez, Orondo, is the recipient of the Chelan Fresh and Jennifer Witherbee scholarships. Sanchez is a graduate of Eastmont High School. She is the daughter of Misael Sanchez Perez and Sugey Villasenor.
- Joanna Sanchez-Avina, East Wenatchee, is the recipient of the Dalton & Pam Thomas scholarship. Sanchez-Avina is a graduate of Eastmont High School. She is the daughter of Jorge and Maria Sanchez.
- Jose Torres-Arellano, East Wenatchee, is the recipient of the Gerald Doyle scholarship. Torres-Arellano is a graduate of Eastmont High School. He is the son of Jose Torres and Antonia Arellano.
- Lizeth Tostado, Rock Island, is the recipient of the Northern Fruit/Ice Lakes scholarship. Tostado is a senior at Eastmont High School. She is the daughter of Jose Tostado and Maria Aguilar.
- Luis Trejo, Bridgeport, is the recipient of the Northwest Farm Credit Services scholarship. Trejo is a graduate of Bridgeport High School. He is the son of Martin and Amalia Trejo.
- Juan Trejo, Bridgeport, is the recipient of the CCM scholarship. Trejo is a graduate of Bridgeport High School. He is the son of Juan and Teresa Trejo.
- Anibal Velazquez, East Wenatchee, is the recipient of the CCM scholarship. Velazquez is a graduate of Eastmont High School. He is the son of Gabriel Velazquez and Xochitl Hurtado.
- Berenice Zarate Espinosa, Bridgeport, is the recipient of the North Valley Mechanical and Scott Baker Technical Education scholarships. Zarate Espinosa is a graduate of Bridgeport High School. She is the daughter of Dominga Espinosa Maciel.