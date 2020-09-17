The Waterville Booster Club is looking at how to help the school and students in a highly unusual year.
Members who attended an Aug. 31 meeting — the club’s first since COVID-19 abruptly canceled in-person school in March — agreed that some of the ways they have assisted in prior years will be similar this year. The club will raise money by looking for sponsorships from families and businesses for a small donation, with sponsors’ names posted in the Waterville High School gym.
The Booster Club plans to use money raised to sponsor its teacher grant program, which helps teachers and school organizations fund technology and other items to enhance student experiences. Past grants have been awarded for Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) activities, stage and presentation equipment, art supplies and sporting equipment such as indoor practice balls for the high school baseball team.
The club will confer with school administration to determine if teachers would benefit from having grants awarded this fall, while the district is implementing distance learning, or if it would be more beneficial to wait until in-person classes can resume.
Club members also agreed to continue the Shocker in Need program, which pays for school supplies and sporting equipment for students who would otherwise not be able to afford these items necessary to participate in school activities.
While a lot of fundraisers and activities will continue as usual, the Booster Club’s largest fundraiser, the annual gala and auction, will not be held this year. With the current realities surrounding COVID-19, members agreed this local favorite was simply not feasible but have already started on plans to bring back the event in November 2021.
As the Booster Club navigates through the uncharted waters of the 2020-21 school year, it is constantly looking for new members to help continue what the current members have started. Phyllis Browning said she’d like to retire from the board soon.
“I don’t know how long I’ve been serving as president,” she said.
Those interested in joining the Waterville Booster Club or receiving more information can contact Browning, other club members, or reach out through the club’s Facebook page.