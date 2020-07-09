The Waterville School District has been providing supplies for five breakfasts and five lunches for local children every Tuesday since school ended, and the program is continuing this summer.
Taylor Jessup and her mother, Tanya, went to the school June 30 to pick up a summer breakfast and lunch box for the first time. Asked what she liked about getting to pick up the food, Taylor, who will be in eighth grade this year, said it was fun.
“It’s nice to see everyone,” Tanya Jessup said, referring to the masked staff members helping to distribute food items into boxes.
The program is for children ages 0-18. Superintendent Tabatha Mires said 78 children were served on June 30, 68 on June 23 and 70 on June 16.
Food distributed June 30 included bagels, cream cheese, milk, juice, yogurt, frozen pizzas, snack packets and fruit cups.
Head cook Nimfa Parcells said she has received positive feedback from families.
“They love the variety of food,” she said. “They’re really appreciative.”
The district is reimbursed for each child served by the Summer Food Service Program, which is funded by the federal government through the U.S. Department of Agriculture and administered by the state government.
This is the first year for the school to provide a summer meal program.
Mires said the food service team, made up of Parcells, Tayn Kendrick and Trina Clune, completed the application process so the district could take part. They are following up with weekly reporting required for the program.