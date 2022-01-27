This past Tuesday, Waterville School District Superintendent Tabatha Mires hosted a virtual public informational meeting to discuss the proposed two year extension to the School Capital Projects Levy, which is being voted on this February.
The meeting was open to anyone who was interested in learning more about the proposed levy extension.
Superintendent Mires explained the state of Washington does not fully fund facilities and maintenance operations costs, forcing schools to ask their communities for a levy to help cover the need. Mires explained that this extra maintenance fund is essential for our town’s school.
“Waterville School’s main building is 30 years old. Our Rejniak Building is over 50 years old. Repairs and upgrades are very expensive,” said Mires.
Yet, even with the expense of the repairs, Mires pointed out that the proposed two year continuation of the levy is not a new tax, nor is it an increase in the amount collected. She also said the school has continually searched for public grants to pay for many projects as a way to ensure that the levy money is only going to projects that cannot find funding from other sources.
“Waterville School has worked hard to save taxpayer dollars through competitive grants,” explained Superintendent Mires.
Mrs. Mires also pointed out that while there has been a recent push for the return of music and other programs, the Capital Projects Levy has to be used for modernization or repair of the school buildings, safety and security needs, and technology.
Some of the past projects funded through the levy include plumbing and heating updates, repair of the emergency exit lighting, painting of interior spaces, concrete and window replacement, an irrigation update for the football field, safety window film installation, and the purchase of radios for school staff.
Some future maintenance projects and updates that could be paid for with future levy money include electrical repairs, asbestos management, chiller repairs, flooring upgrades, and countless other repairs that need done with the aging buildings.
The proposed Waterville School Capital Projects Levy extension is on the current ballot, which has been sent out via mail this past week. Completed ballots must be returned no later than Feb. 8 to be counted.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone
What an amazing year for World's Best! This competition has never been as competitive as it was for 2021!
The community known competition saw more than 13,000 nominations in round 1 which made up more than 2,300 businesses, people, and places across our community.