On the morning of Oct. 20, the members of Waterville School’s new pre-Kindergarten class, called “Waterville Wonders,” were seated at desks carefully spaced six-feet apart in the classroom and were threading colorful plastic shapes onto strings.
Each student was wearing a mask, and teacher Stacey Biram explained that each child’s set of shapes was marked with a different identifying pattern. In order to reduce the risk of COVID transmission, the children are not sharing toys and learning materials.
At the other end of the building, ninth-graders Alexa Melgarejo and Natalee Garnica were headed to the cafeteria to grab bagged breakfasts, which they took back to their classrooms.
Isai Gamino, a 10th grader, was seated among about half-dozen other high school students in the career center. Gamino was waiting for his first-class—animal biology—to begin.
Prior to entering the building, all of the students had turned in a health questionnaire, and teachers took the students’ temperatures when they reached the classrooms. Frequent hand washing and sanitizing are emphasized.
These precautions and others are necessary aspects of re-opening school during the pandemic and are outlined in agreements between the school and the Chelan-Douglas Health District.
The school began the year with less than 10 students, all with special needs, involved in on-site learning. Superintendent Tabatha Mires said since that time the school has been broadening the number of students that can be in the building by applying for an expansion with the health district every few weeks.
Mires said the gradual welcoming of students back to school has helped the school district to streamline its infection control procedures and keep the opening safe.
After the handful of special-needs students were welcomed back, the district brought in the youngest learners, the Waterville Wonders group and the Kindergartners. Then first and second graders were able to have on-site days. Beginning Oct. 12, third-graders and ninth-graders were brought into the building. Most of these students are coming in on a hybrid model, in which classes are divided into two cohorts, with each cohort coming to school every other day.
Some of the groups, like the Waterville Wonders, are small enough that the students can form just one cohort and come to school every day.
Some of the families prefer to continue with distance learning, and they are allowed to choose this option.
Teachers and students have gone through multiple shifts since the beginning of the year, transitioning from all online learning to the hybrid model.
“It’s almost like starting the school year again. It’s a brand new world. Staff and students have done an incredible job,” Mires said.
Mires said that the return to in-person instruction is something that teachers, students, and parents are grateful for.
“That face-to-face time with their teacher is really critical and were seeing that make a difference for students,” Mires said.
The school day is somewhat shortened from a normal day, with students coming to school from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Mires said that the school will put in an application on Nov. 2 to further expand instruction in the hybrid model. She said the approval will depend on rates of the virus decreasing in the two-county area.