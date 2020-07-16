WATERVILLE — Waterville School is offering free meals for students in the district through the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Summer Food Service Program.
The meals are available to children 18 and under who are enrolled in the program.
Those enrolled in Washington Basic Food, Temporary Assistance for Needy Families or Food Distribution Programs on Indian Reservations are automatically eligible. Others may qualify based on household income.
Meals are served from 10-11 a.m. every Tuesday through Aug. 18 at the school, 200 E. Birch St. For more information, call Tayn Kendrick at 745-8585.