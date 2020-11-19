Waterville School has received $2,912 from the Back to Basics campaign led by the Community Foundation of North Central Washington. The funds are part of a total of $106,000 that was disbursed to the districts in the region.
The campaign was initiated in the spring when the foundation’s Board of Trustees approved $55,000 for struggling students and launched a campaign asking for additional donations, according to a press release issued Oct. 27 from the foundation.
The $55,000 was distributed to the districts according to their school populations and the number of low-income students. Those who donated during the campaign were able to designate the district they wanted their funds directed to, and additional funds were distributed in this way, the press release said.
The funds are intended to help students who have financial needs during this time.
Waterville School superintendent Tabatha Mires said the funds will be added to the Shocker in Need Fund, which has been in existence for several years. The Shockers Booster Club and other donors make contributions to the fund to give the school a way to support students who have financial needs.
“We’re very excited to be able to use those funds to support students that are in need within our schools,” Mires said.
Mires said that the school is able to identify needs through the Communities in Schools program and through school staff, especially the school counselor Jill Moomaw. When a need is identified the school can address it thanks to the funds that are available.
Needs that have been addressed in the past through the Shocker in Need fund include the cost of sports physicals, eyeglasses, clothing items, food, and other basic expenses.
“We work really, really hard to provide what students need,” Mires said.