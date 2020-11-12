Students aren’t famous for liking to get back to school after an absence, but eight months of absence seems to be more than enough for Waterville School students. The last classes to be phased into a hybrid model of instruction are thrilled to be back, according to superintendent Tabatha Mires.
“The energy and excitement in our buildings are absolutely palpable,” Mires said.
Waterville School has continued to phase-in in-person instruction and beginning the week of Nov. 9 all students who choose face-to-face instruction were back in school for at least two days per week, Mires said.
The school district began the year with a handful of special needs students back in the classroom. It then moved to bring back the Waterville Wonders and Kindergarten students. Later the first and second graders, and then the third and ninth-graders began hybrid instruction.
On the week of Nov. 2, students in grades four through eight and the high school seniors were phased back.
On Nov. 9 10th and 11th graders returned.
At the same time, on-site time is being expanded for the groups that have already been brought back. For example, third graders have moved from half days to full days.
Some of the classes that began coming two days a week are now able to come back four days a week, which is the full week at Waterville School.
Mires said after the students come back for three weeks and don’t have any incidences of infection, the school is allowed to gradually expand on-site services in consultation with the health district. Some of this expansion includes increasing the number of students that can be in a classroom at one time, thus allowing more students to be in school every day of the week.
Precautions include daily health screenings, keeping ventilation to a maximum allowable by the weather conditions, sanitation, and of course, masks.
“We’ll continue to expand services as we can,” Mires said.
Families always have the option to keep their students in remote learning, and Mires estimated that between 15 and 20% of parents in most classes are making this choice. Mires said the school is continuing to do its best to give these families the support they need.
The school is emphasizing to students and families it is crucial anyone with any symptoms of illness stay home.
“We all have a huge role in keeping our school open. If we have an illness or any symptoms we would stay home. Our families have been doing a tremendous job honoring that,” Mires said.
Mires said that the school is aware of the possibility of needing to move back to remote instruction at times as long as the pandemic lasts.
School counselor Jill Moomaw said she has found great enthusiasm for school among the students.
“I feel like the kids are really happy to be back together,” Moomaw said.
She added the students often mention they were tired of studying online and they are finding that it is easier to stay motivated and engaged when they have the chance to come to the school building.
Moomaw said that she feels that recess opportunities, which are taken with the students’ cohorts, have been especially welcome. The students need the chance to burn off energy and to get fresh air, she said.
Jody Flaget, the junior high science teacher, saw his students back in the classroom for the first time Nov. 2. He said he spent the first class just giving the students a chance to get reacquainted.
But it wasn’t long before it was time to hit the books. The quarter is ending and the eighth graders needed to take their finals at the end of the week, Flaget said.
Elementary principal Tayn Kendrick said that the students are excited to be back in school and are very cooperative with the precautions in place.
Kendrick added that even the Waterville Wonders pre-kindergarten students are cooperative with wearing their masks, and comply quickly if they need to be reminded to keep them on.
“Kids want to be here so they’re willing to do it,” Kendrick said.