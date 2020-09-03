WATERVILLE — Foster Creek Conservation District will hold a regular Board of Supervisors meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
Visit fostercreekcd.org for details, or call District Manager Amanda Ward at 449-2158 for connection information.
