EAST WENATCHEE — Waste Management and Douglas County will offer a free disposal day Oct. 10 for county residents living outside the city limits.
The event will run from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Greater Wenatchee Regional Landfill, 191 Webb Road, East Wenatchee. It is not open to businesses.
To participate, you must get a ticket at the Douglas County Public Service Building, 140 19th St. NW, East Wenatchee. Tickets are available from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays Sept. 8-24, and you must show identification and a utility bill.
Tickets must be presented at the landfill on the disposal day. For more information, call 886-0899.