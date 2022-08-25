Purchase Access

WATERVILLE — The Waterville Town Council on Aug. 17 discussed continued construction of the library and funding for the town’s sewage lagoon.

The electrical work in the library is going in without any hiccups, Mayor Jill Thompson said. Crews haven’t started work on the HVAC system, but it should be the next step in the process. As for the sewage lagoon, the Washington state Department of Commerce $1 million grant the town applied for is on hold.



