WATERVILLE — The Waterville Town Council on Aug. 17 discussed continued construction of the library and funding for the town’s sewage lagoon.
The electrical work in the library is going in without any hiccups, Mayor Jill Thompson said. Crews haven’t started work on the HVAC system, but it should be the next step in the process. As for the sewage lagoon, the Washington state Department of Commerce $1 million grant the town applied for is on hold.
“They are doing that to help us,” Thompson said. “They feel that we should qualify for hardship from the Department of Ecology.”
The state Department of Ecology can provide a Wastewater Facility Hardship loan for about $3 million and about 50% of that would be forgivable, she said. It therefore makes more sense to try and apply for that loan instead.
It would be about January to February 2023, when Waterville would know if it received that award, Thompson said.
In other news, the chip seal on Columbia Street has also been postponed by Douglas County crews, she said. Crews were supposed to start chip sealing the week of Aug. 8, but it will now occur sometime after the Douglas County NCW Fair.
It appears the delay may have to do with getting the rocks they need, Thompson said.
