FOB Waterville
Tuesday, May 18, 2021
Soft White Cash: $7.37
White Club: $7.37
July Price: $6.87
Hard Red Winter: $6.70
Dark Northern Spring: $7.16
Barley 48#: $187
HighLine Grain Growers Inc.
Waterville
745-8551
FOB Waterville
Tuesday, May 18, 2021
Soft White Cash: $7.37
White Club: $7.37
July Price: $6.87
Hard Red Winter: $6.70
Dark Northern Spring: $7.16
Barley 48#: $187
HighLine Grain Growers Inc.
Waterville
745-8551
Welcome to Business World, a monthly publication covering business in North Central Washington.
WENATCHEE — Literally rooted in the cycle of seasons, the agriculture industry and change remain close acquaintances. Read more
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription