FOB Waterville

Tuesday, June 16, 2020

Soft White Cash: $4.90

Club Cash: $5.40

July Price: $4.87

August Price: $4.87

Hard Red Winter: $4.73

Dark Northern Spring: $5.59

Barley 48#: $102

HighLine Grain Growers Inc.

Waterville

745-8551

