FOB Waterville

Tuesday, May 12, 2020

Soft White Cash: $5.20

Club Cash: $6.70

May Price: $5.20

June Price: $5.20

Hard Red Winter: $4.94

Dark Northern Spring: $5.64

Barley 48#: $102

HighLine Grain Growers Inc.

Waterville

745-8551

