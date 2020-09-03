FOB Waterville
Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020
Soft White Cash: $4.42
Club Cash: $4.92
September Price: $4.42
October Price: $4.45
Hard Red Winter: $5.32
Dark Northern Spring: $5.62
Barley 48#: $107
HighLine Grain Growers Inc.
Waterville
745-8551
