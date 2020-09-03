FOB Waterville

Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020

Soft White Cash: $4.42

Club Cash: $4.92

September Price: $4.42

October Price: $4.45

Hard Red Winter: $5.32

Dark Northern Spring: $5.62

Barley 48#: $107

HighLine Grain Growers Inc.

Waterville

745-8551

Join the online forum