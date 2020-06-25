FOB Waterville

Tuesday, June 23, 2020

Soft White Cash: $4.87

Club Cash: $5.37

July Price: $4.87

August Price: $4.87

Hard Red Winter: $4.74

Dark Northern Spring: $5.49

Barley 48#: $102

HighLine Grain Growers Inc.

Waterville

745-8551

