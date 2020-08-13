FOB Waterville
Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020
Soft White Cash: $4.57
Club Cash: $5.07
September Price: $4.57
October Price: $4.60
Hard Red Winter: $4.69
Dark Northern Spring: $5.15
Barley 48#: $102
HighLine Grain Growers Inc.
Waterville
745-8551
