FOB Waterville

Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020

Soft White Cash: $4.57

Club Cash: $5.07

September Price: $4.57

October Price: $4.60

Hard Red Winter: $4.69

Dark Northern Spring: $5.15

Barley 48#: $102

HighLine Grain Growers Inc.

Waterville

745-8551

Join the online forum