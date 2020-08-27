FOB Waterville
Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020
Soft White Cash: $4.37
Club Cash: $4.87
September Price: $4.37
October Price: $4.40
Hard Red Winter: $5.07
Dark Northern Spring: $5.45
Barley 48#: $107
HighLine Grain Growers Inc.
Waterville
745-8551
