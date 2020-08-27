FOB Waterville

Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020

Soft White Cash: $4.37

Club Cash: $4.87

September Price: $4.37

October Price: $4.40

Hard Red Winter: $5.07

Dark Northern Spring: $5.45

Barley 48#: $107

HighLine Grain Growers Inc.

Waterville

745-8551

Join the online forum