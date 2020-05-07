FOB Waterville
Tuesday, May 5, 2020
Soft White Cash: $5.12
Club Cash: $6.62
May Price: $5.12
June Price: $5.12
Hard Red Winter: $5.11
Dark Northern Spring: $5.57
Barley 48#: $102
HighLine Grain Growers Inc.
Waterville
745-8551
FOB Waterville
Tuesday, May 5, 2020
Soft White Cash: $5.12
Club Cash: $6.62
May Price: $5.12
June Price: $5.12
Hard Red Winter: $5.11
Dark Northern Spring: $5.57
Barley 48#: $102
HighLine Grain Growers Inc.
Waterville
745-8551
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription