FOB Waterville

Tuesday, June 9, 2020

Soft White Cash: $4.87

Club Cash: $5.37

July Price: $4.87

August Price: $4.87

Hard Red Winter: $4.93

Dark Northern Spring: $5.68

Barley 48#: $102

HighLine Grain Growers Inc.

Waterville

745-8551

