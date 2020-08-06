FOB Waterville

Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020

Soft White Cash: $4.62

Club Cash: $5.12

September Price: $4.65

October Price: $4.68

Hard Red Winter: $4.76

Dark Northern Spring: $5.25

Barley 48#: $102

HighLine Grain Growers Inc.

Waterville

745-8551

