FOB Waterville

Tuesday, July 14, 2020

Soft White Cash: $4.92

Club Cash: $5.42

August Price: $4.92

September Price: $4.92

Hard Red Winter: $4.79

Dark Northern Spring: $5.42

Barley 48#: $102

HighLine Grain Growers Inc.

Waterville

745-8551

