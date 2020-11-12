FOB Waterville
Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020
Soft White Cash: $5.22
Club Cash: $5.57
December Price: $5.22
Hard Red Winter: $6.05
Dark Northern Spring: $5.97
Barley 48#: $117
HighLine Grain Growers Inc.
Waterville
745-8551
