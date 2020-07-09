FOB Waterville

Tuesday, July 7, 2020

Soft White Cash: $4.85

Club Cash: $5.35

August Price: $4.85

September Price: $4.85

Hard Red Winter: $4.73

Dark Northern Spring: $5.35

Barley 48#: $97

HighLine Grain Growers Inc.

Waterville

745-8551

Join the online forum

Tags

Get the news delivered to your email inbox