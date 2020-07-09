FOB Waterville
Tuesday, July 7, 2020
Soft White Cash: $4.85
Club Cash: $5.35
August Price: $4.85
September Price: $4.85
Hard Red Winter: $4.73
Dark Northern Spring: $5.35
Barley 48#: $97
HighLine Grain Growers Inc.
Waterville
745-8551
