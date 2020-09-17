FOB Waterville

Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020

Soft White Cash: $4.47

Club Cash: $4.97

September Price: $4.47

October Price: $4.50

Hard Red Winter: $5.97

Dark Northern Spring: $5.81

Barley 48#: $112

HighLine Grain Growers Inc.

Waterville

745-8551

