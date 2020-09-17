FOB Waterville
Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020
Soft White Cash: $4.47
Club Cash: $4.97
September Price: $4.47
October Price: $4.50
Hard Red Winter: $5.97
Dark Northern Spring: $5.81
Barley 48#: $112
HighLine Grain Growers Inc.
Waterville
745-8551
FOB Waterville
Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020
Soft White Cash: $4.47
Club Cash: $4.97
September Price: $4.47
October Price: $4.50
Hard Red Winter: $5.97
Dark Northern Spring: $5.81
Barley 48#: $112
HighLine Grain Growers Inc.
Waterville
745-8551
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription