FOB Waterville
Tuesday, June 2, 2020
Soft White Cash: $5.10
Club Cash: $5.60
July Price: $4.97
August Price: $4.97
Hard Red Winter: $4.90
Dark Northern Spring: $5.66
Barley 48#: $102
HighLine Grain Growers Inc.
Waterville
745-8551
