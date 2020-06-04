FOB Waterville

Tuesday, June 2, 2020

Soft White Cash: $5.10

Club Cash: $5.60

July Price: $4.97

August Price: $4.97

Hard Red Winter: $4.90

Dark Northern Spring: $5.66

Barley 48#: $102

HighLine Grain Growers Inc.

Waterville

745-8551

