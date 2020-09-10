FOB Waterville

Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020

Soft White Cash: $4.42

Club Cash: $4.92

September Price: $4.42

October Price: $4.42

Hard Red Winter: $4.46

Dark Northern Spring: $5.54

Barley 48#: $107

HighLine Grain Growers Inc.

Waterville

745-8551

