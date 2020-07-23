FOB Waterville
Tuesday, July 21, 2020
Soft White Cash: $4.87
Club Cash: $5.37
August Price: $4.87
September Price: $4.89
Hard Red Winter: $4.84
Dark Northern Spring: $5.31
Barley 48#: $102
HighLine Grain Growers Inc.
Waterville
745-8551
