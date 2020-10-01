FOB Waterville
Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020
Soft White Cash: $4.62
Club Cash: $5.12
October Price: $4.62
November Price: $4.65
Hard Red Winter: $5.32
Dark Northern Spring: $5.45
Barley 48#: $112
HighLine Grain Growers Inc.
Waterville
745-8551
