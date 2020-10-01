FOB Waterville

Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020

Soft White Cash: $4.62

Club Cash: $5.12

October Price: $4.62

November Price: $4.65

Hard Red Winter: $5.32

Dark Northern Spring: $5.45

Barley 48#: $112

HighLine Grain Growers Inc.

Waterville

745-8551

Join the online forum