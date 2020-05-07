Waterville Elementary School Principal Tayn Kendrick and Orondo School Principal Lance Young dunked each other with buckets of ice water on April 24.
On Friday, they sprayed each other with chocolate pudding.
It sounds uncomfortable, messy and even a bit juvenile, but it is all in the interest of student engagement — a big challenge for school districts nationwide since student learning moved online in March.
In Waterville, each teacher has been setting a standard by which to measure student engagement. Kendrick said such standards include the number of students attending class through “Google Meet,” the number of families contacted or the amount of homework returned.
For the first week of the program, Young said there was a schoolwide challenge in Orondo for the number of online math lessons completed. Teachers chose their own goals the second week, including reading and math work and completion of packets sent home.
If students show a 5% increase in engagement from the week before, principals suffer the consequences.
“We want the kids to win and the principals to lose,” Kendrick said.
Video is recorded of the messy consequence and made available to students of both schools through email, Facebook or other social media platforms.
Kendrick said engagement went up quite a bit after the first week of the experiment.
“It was well worth it,” he said of the ice dunking experience.
Young said Orondo students completed 200% more online math lessons during the first week of the challenge.
Kendrick said he and Young plan to continue the challenges in some form throughout the rest of the school year, with a larger celebration at the end of the school year. He said that they would use the 5% improvement marker until improvement levels off and then maybe set maintaining that engagement level as the goal.