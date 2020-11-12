The Douglas County Cemetery District No. 2 and Hospital District No. 2 levies appeared to be passing as of Nov. 6.
The Cemetery District Levy was passing by a margin of 61.08% and the Hospital District was passing by a margin of 66.97%. There were still 375 ballots left to count countywide as of Nov. 6.
The Cemetery District Levy needed a super-majority of 60% to pass.
The levy is an annual levy that collects a total of $50,000 by levying approximately 27 cents per $1,000 assessed property value. The levy represents the largest part of the cemetery district budget and covers a range of maintenance and operations costs, including employee salaries, insurance costs, irrigation water, routine care of the grounds, and upgrades to the irrigation system.
The levy failed to achieve a super-majority in 2019, forcing the district to dip into reserves and put off planned upgrades, according to district manager Cody Preugschat.
The Hospital District Levy collects $70,000 district-wide, which amounts to about 36 cents per $1,000 assessed property value.
Office administrator Heidi Gurnard said that the levy covers operations and maintenance for the Waterville Clinic and the ambulance service.
The levy amounts both remain unchanged from the 2020 levies, according to Preugschat and Gurnard.
Preugschat said Nov. 6 that he was cautiously optimistic that the levy would pass when all the votes were counted.
“It’s definitely trended in the right direction,” he said.
Gurnard thanked voters for their support.