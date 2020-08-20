Issued in Douglas County
Gildardo G. Canales, 35, and Marcela Hernandez, 37, both of East Wenatchee
Symon Ball, 54, and Brooke Lauren Smith, 31, both of East Wenatchee
Valerie May Loebsack, 29, and Dakota Newman Davis, 30, both of Spokane
Issued in Douglas County
Gildardo G. Canales, 35, and Marcela Hernandez, 37, both of East Wenatchee
Symon Ball, 54, and Brooke Lauren Smith, 31, both of East Wenatchee
Valerie May Loebsack, 29, and Dakota Newman Davis, 30, both of Spokane
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription