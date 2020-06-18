Issued in Douglas County
Sawyer Tait French, 34, and Kandice Elaine Gilliam, 31, both of East Wenatchee
Teodor Dorin Butiu, 54, and Cynthia Dawn Marshall, 53, both of East Wenatchee
