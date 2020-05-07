A face mask placed on the dowser statue in front of the Douglas County Museum early last week took Museum Director Lori Leming by surprise.
“I have no idea who did that,” she said. “I thought it was pretty funny.”
The masked dowser inspired Leming to create a post on the museum’s Facebook page about the statue and about a recent gift to the museum.
According to Leming, , the same artist who created the well-known “Waiting for the Interurban” statue near the Fremont Bridge in Seattle. The Douglas County Historical Society board approached Beyer in the mid-1990s about creating a statue to be placed in front of the museum.
Leming said Beyer suggested a statue of a dowser would be appropriate for Waterville, given the town’s name and the legendary scarcity of water and common use of dowsers to search out water sources.
At that time, Dick Viebrock was a prominent dowser in the community and Beyer used him as a model for the statue. He presented his idea for the work by creating an 11-inch-tall wooden statue, which he showed to the board and they approved.
After the statue was built, Beyer gave the wooden piece to Robert Hensel, who, with his wife Jane, was very active in the Douglas County Museum. Robert Hensel passed away in 2017 and Jane Hensel donated the statue to the museum in February, Leming said.
The museum, which usually opens for the season at the end of May, will open as soon as COVID-19 restrictions allow. Leming said she plans to display the carving in a prominent place in the museum, along with a write-up of the history of the dowser statue.
“Whoever put the mask on the statue, thank you for the comic relief!” she wrote in the museum’s Facebook post.