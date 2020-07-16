Link Transit’s service expansion, which began July 6, is providing a new midday route between Waterville and Wenatchee as well as four routes on Saturdays.
The midday route leaves Columbia Station at 10:30 a.m. each weekday and arrives at the Douglas County Courthouse in Waterville at 11:19 a.m. It leaves the courthouse at 11:25 a.m. and returns to Columbia Station at 12:20 p.m.
Saturday routes leave Columbia Station at 8:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 2:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.
Because of reduced ridership and sales tax revenue, both due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Link did not go through with the level of expansion it had planned for this July, said Eric West, Link’s marketing and communications coordinator.
With reduced ridership, West said, it didn’t make sense to add so many additional trips to routes in Chelan and Leavenworth.
However, he said, Saturday service on Route 25 seemed more feasible and was something riders had requested for a long time. It was originally slated for January 2021.
“It really made sense to do it sooner rather than later,” West said.
He said the midday trip in Waterville fills in a long gap in service between the morning and afternoon.
Other expansions that went into effect July 6 included Saturday service to Malaga, as well as a later weekday trip; Saturday service within East Wenatchee on Route 11; Sunday service for routes to Entiat, Manson and Leavenworth and some of the Wenatchee and East Wenatchee routes with higher ridership; and more Saturday service on some of the Wenatchee and East Wenatchee routes. The Leavenworth Shuttle, suspended in March, was reinstated with some reductions in service.
The expanded service is funded by a 0.1% sales tax increase that voters approved in August and took effect Jan. 1. An additional 0.1% increase will take effect Jan. 1, 2022.
West said the actual expansion was 25% of what originally was planned in terms of increased service hours. Ridership has decreased by about 50% from what it was prior to the pandemic, he said, and sales tax revenue has also been lower than projected.
“We need to be a little careful because we are not sure how long this slowdown is going to last,” he said.
He said he doesn’t foresee additional expansions for Route 25 service unless ridership and available funds justify them.
During the pandemic, all Link service is free, which West said reduces driver and passenger interaction and helps riders financially during this time. The Link board will at its July 21 meeting consider extending the free fares through the end of the year.
David Rieve got on Route 25 at the Douglas County Courthouse before its 11:25 a.m. departure July 8. He was taking his children, Briana, Cameron and Adrian, to Wenatchee to spend time with their mother while he looked for a job.
Rieve said he was laid off during the pandemic and is hoping to find a job now that the economy is starting to reopen. This was his first time taking the midday route, and he said he found it helpful.