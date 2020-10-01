The two-headed calf exhibit at the Douglas County Museum has been a must-see for visitors, especially children, for almost 60 years.
The calf was born in the spring of 1962 on the Hayden McKee farm near Mansfield. It lived for 10 days and was then preserved by taxidermy and given to the museum for display.
For some decades the preserved calf has been in a high shelf in the basement in order to protect it from curious hands.
The problem was that children couldn’t see it very well.
Now, thanks to museum docent Chuck Garrett, the calf has its own glass case and is located in a prominent place on the basement floor. Young visitors will be able to get up close for a good look at this biological quirk.
The glass case for the calf is part of a larger improvement project in the basement spearheaded by Garrett and completed by Garrett, museum director Lori Leming and docent Jen Holcomb.
Garrett took out the old carpet and painted the floor. Then he, Leming and Holcomb rearranged the display items so it was easier to see everything.
More space was made by taking a group of wood blocks marked with local cattle brands and attaching them to the ceiling. Garrett made the display more meaningful by researching the owner’s name for each brand and the location of the ranch; this information is labeled on each block.
In addition to the brand blocks and the two-headed calf, the basement includes a variety of antique farm implements, utensils used in food preparation, hand tools, saddles, bridles and other horse accessories. A large number of the actual branding irons are currently stored in the basement closet.
Leming said the museum is working with NCW Fair staff on developing an exhibit on branding for the 2021 fair. Plans are to find a way to let children choose a brand and have their own brand block made from it.
The basement project began in February and was completed in May in preparation for this year’s opening, which unfortunately could not happen due to COVID-19, Leming said.
Museum staff members are excited to open for the 2021 season, which will begin Memorial Day weekend.