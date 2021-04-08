This article from the Aug. 13, 1903 edition of the Douglas County Press offers harsh criticism of the Chelan team’s comportment in a recent baseball match. I guess newspapers those days didn’t worry so much about causing offense.
Kindergarten Chelan
Chelan and Waterville mixed bats last Sunday on the grounds of the latter. At the beginning of the ninth inning, the score stood 7 to 5 in our favor. Chelan then went to bat and two-man were given bases—and then the Chelan ball team demonstrated that they are not sports, that they have no idea of the rules of baseball and that there does not exist within them a spirit of fair dealing. Pitcher Drew struck out the Chelan batsman but Catcher Boyd dropped the third strike and the batsman reached first base where he was declared safe by the umpire. Rule 46—section 6 declares the batsman out, “If while the first base be occupied by a base runner three strikes be called on him by the umpire, except when two men are already out.” An attempt was made to show the Chelanites the unfairness of this decision. The umpire declared his ignorance of the rules but that team as a unit insisted on the man retaining his base—and the game ended, our boys refusing to go on.
There is no use in attempting to play ball with Chelan. Outside of Catcher Butler and 2nd Baseman Leach they are a quarrelsome and rowdy set. On both occasions here Leach had his hands full attempting to preserve order. On Sunday it was told Manager Dunn at Chelan that the team there on the first occasion would attempt to try issues with ball bats and clubs. The marshal was notified, however, and a conflict averted.