It can be easy to think of the transportation of yesteryear as being safer than what we rely on today. This article from the Aug. 13, 1903 edition of the Douglas County Press reminds us that is not necessarily true. It also shows something of the healthcare system in town at the time.
Suffered A Broken Limb
Last Saturday evening while J.W. Pinger was on his way home from town having reached the old McCullom place, his team became frightened and ran away from him and he suffered a broken leg.
He was driving his team hitched to a buggy when something startled them and they began running. An egg case which was in the buggy fell out and became tangled in the wheel which added to their fright. When Mr. Pinger found they were going to get away from him he jumped from the buggy and in some way the leg was broken just above the ankle. He lay there for quite a while until Mr. Goll and Mr. Page came along on their way home from town. Mr. Page assisted him into his buggy and hastily drove back to town—it being five miles out to where the accident happened. A room was secured at the Commercial hotel for him and Dr. Adams was summoned, who dressed the wound and made the sufferer comfortable until the next morning when the fracture was reduced.
The operation was a difficult one by reason of the fracture. The bone was brought together and held in place by means of a wire. A hole had to be drilled through the bones to pass the wires through. Dr. Morse and Dr. Preston assisted in the work.
Mr. Pinger displayed great nerve. When found he was sitting in the road trying to get the bone—which was broken in a slanting manner and protruding through the flesh several inches, badly lacerating it—back to its place. He is now resting easy and under the care of a trained nurse, Miss Fraser.