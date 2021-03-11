These two selections from March 15, 1906, Douglas County Empire Press “Brevities” section are both instructive of life here on the plateau at the beginning of the 20th Century. I found the story about the visit to the Beard Schoolhouse especially engaging. Pioneers had a lot of work to get done each day, and they certainly got an early start each morning!
Local Brevities
The tag end of the blizzard which swept over the east crawled over the Rockies and swept down on us Saturday morning, accompanied by a raw northeast wind, which changed the pleasant weather into one of extreme cold, and put an end to seeding prospects for a few days. The wind continued for several days and on Monday an old-fashioned Iowa and Dakota blizzard set in and the falling snow was drifted into piles, the strong wind forcing the cold into the buildings, and the next morning the good housewife found her plants, which she had nourished all winter, frozen to the ground. The Bridgeport stage on Monday was unable to get any further than Chelan Timber, where it encountered such a fierce storm and heavy drifts of snow that the driver was forced to return to the Logan ranch and try it again the next morning. It is one of the severest storms that has visited this section for many years so late in the season.
Wednesday evening of last week closed the literary at the Beard schoolhouse, between the coulees, which had been so successfully carried on all winter. A splendid program, consisting of dialogues, recitations and music were had, followed by the debate. The subject being, “Resolved that the Civil war achieved greater results than the war of the Revolution. J.G. Parker championed and Nat Davis combated the idea. The affirmative won and Mr. Davis’ eloquence was lost on the (Illegible). Here is another prosperous community, and its prosperity is largely due, it is said, to the early rising of its people. It is said this example was set by Al Pierpont, and our experience makes us believe it is so. We stopped there all night and shortly after going to bed were aroused by Al entering our bedroom bearing a lighted lamp, informing us that “breakfast was ready and the hired girl was getting cross.” We hustled into our clothes and hurriedly got ready for breakfast. After a few preliminaries, while Al said grace and the breakfast had been dispatched, we thought to look at our watch and found it was half-past 3 a.m. We are not going there anymore.